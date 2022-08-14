Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after acquiring an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,106,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $314.31 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

