Wade G W & Inc. Takes $473,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,614,000.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

