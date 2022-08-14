Wade G W & Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after purchasing an additional 388,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,262,000 after acquiring an additional 150,627 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after acquiring an additional 504,932 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $263.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

