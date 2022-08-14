Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 406 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.