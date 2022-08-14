Wade G W & Inc. Has $937,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $67.20 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

