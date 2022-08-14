Wade G W & Inc. Has $314,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.70 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.26.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

