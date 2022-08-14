Wade G W & Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $139.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.14. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.57 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

