Wade G W & Inc. Buys 181 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VO stock opened at $226.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

