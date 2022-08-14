Vulcan Materials (VMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 2nd

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE VMC opened at $178.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average of $169.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

