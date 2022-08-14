Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.13.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $178.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

