vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 933,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -1.37. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

