Voyager Token (VGX) Hits Market Capitalization of $94.95 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $94.95 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,660.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004083 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00037496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00128080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063127 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Voyager Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

