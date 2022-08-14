Vox.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $86,843.88 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $86,843.88 and approximately $212.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00004224 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038031 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vox.Finance Coin Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 119,794 coins and its circulating supply is 83,716 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance.
Buying and Selling Vox.Finance
