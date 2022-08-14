Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Hits $0.0033

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $8,353.09 and approximately $26.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000353 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.