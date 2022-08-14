Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target Raised to $1.90

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $1.60 to $1.90 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$2.65 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VZLA opened at 1.37 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a fifty-two week low of 0.91 and a fifty-two week high of 2.87.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

