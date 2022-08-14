Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Up 49.2% in July

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance

EDI opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $9.32.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

