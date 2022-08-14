Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Up 49.2% in July

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Price Performance
EDI opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $9.32.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
