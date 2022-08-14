VIG (VIG) Achieves Market Cap of $868,727.39

VIG (VIG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $868,727.39 and approximately $4.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIG has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,078,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai.

VIG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

