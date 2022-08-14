Vidya (VIDYA) Trading Up 58.7% Over Last 7 Days

Vidya (VIDYA) traded up 30.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Vidya has traded up 58.7% against the dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $7.36 million and $1.54 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,420.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00064010 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,102,640 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidya

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

