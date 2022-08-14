VIBE Market Capitalization Reaches $1.06 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $1.06 million and $41.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,297.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004145 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00127002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064577 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

