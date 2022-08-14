Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. Viasat has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $68.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

