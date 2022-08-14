Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
VSAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.50.
Viasat Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. Viasat has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $68.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.