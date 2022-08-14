Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 28.2% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,526.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,985.62 or 0.08095791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00176110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00262524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00682851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00588342 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005637 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,783,410 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.