Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Vermilion Energy has a payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:VET opened at $25.46 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

