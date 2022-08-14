Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,090,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,356,452. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

