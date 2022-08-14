Verge (XVG) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $66.30 million and $2.76 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00261351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000368 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,509,761,363 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.