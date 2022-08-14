Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VERA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

VERA stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean Grant purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,297.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joanne Curley sold 5,887 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $88,540.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,297.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,634 shares of company stock valued at $594,866 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

