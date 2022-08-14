Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 531,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $27,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $151,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 885,496 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after purchasing an additional 705,974 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,871,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11.

