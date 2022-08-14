Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
VBR stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.45. 286,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,266. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.60.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
