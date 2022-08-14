Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $171.45 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.60.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.