Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VBR opened at $171.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

