Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $215.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.83. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $266.44.

