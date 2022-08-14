Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Cut by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of VUG opened at $264.64 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.91.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.