Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,077 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VWO stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

