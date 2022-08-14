Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Holdings Lifted by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 7.1% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.03. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $74.55 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

