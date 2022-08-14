Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Stock Position Raised by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $76.04 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12.

