VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 630.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 52,854 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

PFXF stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

