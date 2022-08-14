VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 942,200 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the July 15th total of 648,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. 112,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $71.04 and a twelve month high of $84.27.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

