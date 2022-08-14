Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. 736,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 63.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $213,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $265,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.