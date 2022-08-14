Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 508 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,796 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62.

