Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 34,748 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,223,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,748 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 6.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 2.48% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $343,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,468,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,398. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

