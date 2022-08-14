Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,240 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. 3,274,966 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

