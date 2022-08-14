Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. 83,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,429. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

