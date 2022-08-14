Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $240.46 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,212,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,140 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.2% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $240,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,075,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,323,789. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

