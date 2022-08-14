Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,413 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,680,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,140,312. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

