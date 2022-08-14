Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 993 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

TGT stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.48. 2,357,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,874. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.05. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

