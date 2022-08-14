USDJ Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.87 million and $1.95 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038091 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

