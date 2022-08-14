USD Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.57 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion and approximately $4.57 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001193 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USDC is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 53,609,131,421 coins. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.