US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.89.

US Foods Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,127,000 after purchasing an additional 167,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,261,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,466,000 after purchasing an additional 92,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.