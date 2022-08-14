US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.89.

US Foods Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

Insider Activity at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,127,000 after purchasing an additional 167,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,873,000 after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,261,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,466,000 after purchasing an additional 92,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

