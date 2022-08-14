US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. CL King upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Shares of USFD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.27. 1,096,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

