Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Insider Activity at Upland Software

In related news, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $187,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares in the company, valued at $808,028.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upland Software Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Upland Software by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,539,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Upland Software by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UPLD opened at $11.35 on Friday. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

