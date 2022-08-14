Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.
In related news, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $187,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares in the company, valued at $808,028.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
UPLD opened at $11.35 on Friday. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
