Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.